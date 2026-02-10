Olympic figure skater Maxim Naumov honors parents killed in DC crash: "This is for you"

Milan, Italy - US figure skater Maxim Naumov held up a photo of his parents who were killed in a plane crash last year after his emotional men's short program at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Figure skater Maxim Naumov carried a photo of his late parents around with his as he made his Olympic debut. © WANG ZHAO / AFP

"Mom and Dad, this is for you," flashed up on the screen at the Milano Ice Skating Arena just before the 24-year-old took to the Olympic ice for the first time.

"From the time that my name was announced in the warm-up to right before I went out for my skate, I felt it. The energy. The roar. It's like a buzz in your body," he said.

"I couldn't help but just embrace it. Embrace that love."

For Naumov, it was a bittersweet experience just over a year after the death of his parents, both former Olympic figure skaters, in a plane crash.

Russian 1994 pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were killed when the plane they were traveling in collided with a military helicopter in Washington DC in January 2025.

Among the 67 dead were 28 members of the US figure skating community, who were returning from the national championships.

Naumov qualified for this first Olympics after finishing third at the US nationals last month.

And hitting all his elements perfectly to Chopin's haunting, melancholic Nocturne No. 20 earned the young skater his season's best score of 85.65 points and a place in Friday's free skating final.