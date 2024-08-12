Olympics equipment heads for "second life" post-Games amid greenwashing accusations

Paris, France - The stands have fallen quiet and the Athletes' Village is emptying. What happens to all the equipment now the 2024 Paris Olympics are over?

Paris 2024 sustainability director Georgina Grenon has confirmed second-life plans for 90% of the six million items used during the Olympic Games. © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Over decades, the Olympics have forged a reputation for monumental waste, with whole stadiums sometimes left to rot once the two-week sporting extravaganza moves on.



But Paris promised to do things differently, using temporary venues to cut construction work but also forcing suppliers to think about a "second life" for the equipment they supplied, from tennis balls to the sand for the beach volleyball.

"Before we ordered anything, we thought about what this thing is going to become afterwards," Paris 2024 sustainability director Georgina Grenon told AFP in an interview last week.

The approach is new for a major global sports event, with her team initially looking for ideas they could copy from FIFA football tournaments or past Olympics before deciding they needed to invent one themselves.

"We also hired consultants and nobody could tell us if this had been done before," explained Grenon, whose team involves an expert in the so-called "circular economy."

The first step was drawing up an inventory of everything they needed for the biggest show on earth.

"It's as if you're organizing a wedding. If you know you have 100 guests, then you need ten tables, 100 chairs etc," she said.

The Paris Olympics involved 32 different sports and around 10 million spectators.

"We made the list and it amounted to about six million things, six million objects," she explained.