US women's hockey team gets last laugh with SNL cameo alongside Heated Rivalry star

New York, New York - The US Olympic women's hockey team got the last laugh on President Donald Trump as they joined Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie on the newest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie (c.) welcomed members of men's and women's Olympic hockey teams during his SNL opening monologue. © Screenshot/YouTube/Saturday Night Live

In Storrie's opening monologue on Saturday, the 26-year-old host joked that watching the Olympics made him realize that his portrayal of a hockey star on the hit HBO series may not have been as accurate as he thought.

At this point, Jack and Quinn Hughes of the US Olympic men's team joined Storrie on stage, where they admitted they'd been too busy on the ice to watch Heated Rivalry.

Storrie then said that there must be some hockey stars who tuned in, which led Team USA ladies Megan Keller and Hilary Knight to step out – to massive applause from the studio audience.

"Don't worry, we saw your show," Keller said.

Team captain Knight then explained that it was originally only going to be her and Keller joining Storrie on the show, but they ultimately decided to invite the boys as well.

"Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine," Keller quipped.

The skit referenced the controversy surrounding the president's mocking joke in which he said he'd have to invite the women's team to the State of the Union alongside the men, or he "probably would be impeached."