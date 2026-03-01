US women's hockey team gets last laugh with SNL cameo alongside Heated Rivalry star
New York, New York - The US Olympic women's hockey team got the last laugh on President Donald Trump as they joined Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie on the newest episode of Saturday Night Live.
In Storrie's opening monologue on Saturday, the 26-year-old host joked that watching the Olympics made him realize that his portrayal of a hockey star on the hit HBO series may not have been as accurate as he thought.
At this point, Jack and Quinn Hughes of the US Olympic men's team joined Storrie on stage, where they admitted they'd been too busy on the ice to watch Heated Rivalry.
Storrie then said that there must be some hockey stars who tuned in, which led Team USA ladies Megan Keller and Hilary Knight to step out – to massive applause from the studio audience.
"Don't worry, we saw your show," Keller said.
Team captain Knight then explained that it was originally only going to be her and Keller joining Storrie on the show, but they ultimately decided to invite the boys as well.
"Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine," Keller quipped.
The skit referenced the controversy surrounding the president's mocking joke in which he said he'd have to invite the women's team to the State of the Union alongside the men, or he "probably would be impeached."
Trump's joke mocking the women's team sparks outrage
In a video that quickly went viral online, the men's players were seen laughing at the joke, which Trump made during a phone call to the team following their gold medal win.
The women's team, which also won gold, declined Trump's invitation to his address, and Knight later spoke out against the "distasteful joke" that she said overshadowed both teams' accomplishments.
Several of the men's players have since apologized for their reactions to the dig, including Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Saturday Night Live