Winter Paralympics to start with icy blast as Ukraine leads opening ceremony boycott

Verona, Italy - The Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics start on Friday, but the atmosphere at the opening ceremony has been dampened by Ukraine leading a boycott against the presence of a handful of Russian competitors in the competition.

The logo of Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games is pictured in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. © STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

Ukraine's team will skip the ceremony in Verona in protest at the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow six Russian and four Belarusian athletes to compete under their respective national flags rather than as neutrals.

Russia and Belarus had been banned from the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing following the invasion of Ukraine, although they were permitted to compete as neutral athletes in the Paris Summer Paralympics two years later.

Valeriy Sushkevych, President of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, said although he was furious at the decision, boycotting the entire competition would be counter-productive.

"If we do not go, it would mean allowing (Russian president Vladimir) Putin to claim a victory over Ukrainian Paralympians and over Ukraine by excluding us from the Games. That will not happen!" the 71-year-old told AFP last month.

The Ukrainians will be joined in their boycott of the ceremony by the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, and Poland.

The IPC's decision also drew criticism from politicians across Europe, with the EU saying its representative will also boycott the ceremony.