Winter Olympics: Canada beats USA to win bronze in women's curling

Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy - Canada beat the US 10-7 to take the bronze medal in the Olympic women's curling competition on Saturday.

Team Canada celebrates after winning the women's curling bronze medal match against Team USA in the Milan Cortina Olympic Games. © REUTERS

The Canadian women returned to the Olympic podium, having missed out at the past two Winter Games.

It was their sixth medal – two gold, one silver, and three bronze – since the women's event was first introduced to the Olympic program in 1998 Nagano.

Sweden, who beat Canada in the semi-final, will take on Switzerland, who eliminated the US, in Sunday's final.

Olympic champions in 2006, 2010, and 2018, the Swedes took bronze four years ago in Beijing.