The Japanese snowball fight game vying to be an Olympic sport

Sobetsu, Japan - At the foot of an active volcano in northern Japan, shouts ring out, competitors size each other up and snowballs whistle through the air in a very serious game of "yukigassen" – a sport with Olympic dreams.

Players compete during the Showa-shinzan International Yukigassen snowball fight competition in Sobetsu, Hokkaido prefecture, on February 21, 2026. © Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP

The competition taking place this weekend is held every year in Sobetsu, a town on the main northern island of Hokkaido, where this game – essentially a snowball fight – became a sport 37 years ago.

On the field, brute strength isn't enough. Japan's yukigassen federation emphasizes the "mental challenge" posed by the game, in which players on both teams pelt their opponents while taking cover behind shelters.

The goal: hit all seven players on the opposing team using perfectly spherical snowballs made with a special machine, or capture their flag.

"When you get hit, it hurts, but it's mostly your pride that takes the blow," said Toshihiro Takahashi, a 48-year-old civil servant dripping with sweat after his match.

The idea of turning yukigassen into a sport was born out of a crisis in Sobetsu.

While visitors once flocked to the town to enjoy its hot springs, the eruption of Mount Usu in 1977 brought tourism in the area to an abrupt halt.

Residents, looking for ways to put their town back on the map, had a flash of inspiration when they saw a group of tourists having fun during a snowball fight and thought: what if this children's game could save the town?

"It's a primitive sport, almost instinctive for human beings," Yuji Ano, president of the tournament's organizing committee, told AFP.

"Our ancestors were surely doing the same thing. It's the oldest winter sport in human history: long before skating or skiing, humans were already throwing snowballs at each other. That's its biggest appeal."

All that remained was to put rules down on paper, develop special helmets, and invent a machine to mould the snowballs.

Yukigassen – which means snowball fight in Japanese – was born, and the first international tournament took place in 1989.