Winter Olympics: Canada captain Sidney Crosby out for gold medal hockey match against USA

Milan, Italy - Canada captain Sidney Crosby will not play in the Winter Olympics men's ice hockey gold medal match against Team USA on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby of Canada will not participate in the gold medal match against Team USA at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. © REUTERS

Crosby, a two-time Olympic champion in 2010 and 2014, picked up a lower-body injury against the Czech Republic in Wednesday's quarter-finals.

The 38-year-old Pittsburg Penguins player also missed Canada's 3-2 win against Finland in the semi-finals on Friday.

Coach Jon Cooper had said they would take no risks with Crosby, who scored the golden goal when Canada defeated the USA in overtime at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

"He won't put himself in harm's way, and he will not put the team in harm’s way," Cooper said after training on Saturday.

"It is too important. We do not want to have someone in there who is an inspiration when we could have a player who is capable of helping," he explained.

"We know what is at stake here."

Canada are bidding to become the first nation to win 10 men's ice hockey Olympic gold medals.