Winter Olympics: Eileen Gu wins gold in women's freeski halfpipe

Livigno, Italy - Eileen Gu won the women's freeski halfpipe on Sunday to end her wait for a gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics , becoming the most decorated freestyle skier in the history of the Winter Games.

Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates on the podium after winning the women's freeski halfpipe competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 22, 2026. © REUTERS

The 22-year-old, who also won silver in slopestyle and big air in Italy, posted a best score of 94.75 at Livigno Snow Park to edge out China teammate Li Fanghui, who scored 93.00. Britain's Zoe Atkin took bronze.

As in her previous competitions, Gu was forced to deal with self-inflicted pressure.

The defending champion flunked her first run, scoring just 30.00, as world champion Atkin set the pace with 90.50.

But Gu, who now has three Olympic golds and three silvers in total, produced a dazzling performance in the second round to wow the judges.

She punched the air, cheered by a sizable group of Chinese fans, who stood behind a row of flags, and was awarded 94.00.

Gu raised her game still further in her final run, scoring 94.75 to put her further out of reach and the remaining competitors could not catch her.

US-born Gu was the darling of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she won two golds and a silver, and has again been one of the standout stars in Italy.