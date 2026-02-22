Winter Olympics: Malinin highlights mental health as Shaidorov dons panda suit in skating gala

Milan, Italy - Ilia Malinin highlighted mental health struggles during an emotional performance at the Olympic figure skating gala on Saturday as men's gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov got the crowd going to Kung Fu Panda.

Ilia Malinin of US performs during the Milan Cortina Olympics exhibition gala at the Milano Ice Skating Arena. © REUTERS

Wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt with "Fear" written upside down Malinin symbolically swatted away comments which represented the negative impact of social media.

The 21-year-old was a striking presence in a routine to Fear by NF – capped off with his famous backflip that prompted a thunderous ovation.

"Tonight's performance was just an extension of the emotions that I've been feeling for the past year leading up to these Olympics," the two-time world champion told journalists.

The skater known as the "Quad God" had been favorite to win the men's individual title but tumbled to the eighth spot after the free skate.

"It has been so stressful, so much pressure from people, the noise, the media, the thoughts, it's something that no athlete should go through," he said.

"But we have to get up and keep going no matter what."

"It's not the last of me, so there's going to be much more bigger plans in the future."

Malinin said doing non-competitive shows helped him "recharge."

"I can show my pure emotions and pure energy that I have," he said.

"I've learned so much from these Olympics, and I think that having one Olympics under my belt is something that I'll be able to use as knowledge and understanding of how to approach these next Olympics"

"So, I'm going to take the next four years to really understand what I can do differently and have an even better strategy to come here and basically do my job."