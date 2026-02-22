IOC says FIFA's Gaza support is "in keeping" with international federation amid Infantino controversy

Milan, Italy - The International Olympic Committee said Saturday that FIFA 's support of an investment program in Gaza was "in keeping with the role" of an international federation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds up a USA hat as he attends the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington DC on February 19, 2026. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said on Friday she was unaware that FIFA president Gianni Infantino had attended the first meeting of the so-called "Board of Peace" alongside US President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday.

World soccer chief Infantino, who is also an IOC member, used the meeting to announce that his organization would spearhead a $75 million fund to rebuild Gaza soccer facilities destroyed by Israel.

He appeared on stage wearing a red cap with "USA" on the front and the numbers 45-47, referring to the two non-consecutive presidencies of Trump.

"The IOC has been in contact with FIFA," an IOC spokesperson told AFP.

"We understand that FIFA is supporting, through football [soccer], a comprehensive sport recovery investment program in Gaza, Palestine, by providing sporting infrastructure, education and elite development proposals."

"This is entirely in keeping with the role of an International Sport Federation. The IOC, through Olympic Solidarity, which is our development vehicle, has been and continues to support sport development in the region."

Infantino has appeared several times with Trump, with the US co-hosting this year's World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.