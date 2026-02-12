Winter Olympics: Skier Breezy Johnson gets engaged in Taylor Swift-inspired proposal!

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - Breezy Johnson might have failed in her attempt to win double Olympic gold after crashing out of super-G, but her Thursday was brightened by getting engaged in the snowy setting of the Italian Dolomites.

Skier Breezy Johnson got engaged to Connor Watkins (l.) after her race at the Winter Olympics on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@breezyjohnsonski

Already a gold medal winner in the downhill at the Milan-Cortina Games, Johnson has conquered the heart of Connor Watkins, who dropped to his knee at the finish line after his girlfriend failed to finish a race won by Italy's Federica Brignone.

American teammates and officials cheered after an emotional Johnson accepted Watkins' proposal, which she said was what she had always wanted.

Asked if she knew a proposal was coming, Johnson said: "I always dreamed of getting proposed to at the Olympics, so I had an inkling".

"At my first Games (2018 PyeongChang), there was talk that one of my teammates was going to get engaged at the Olympics, and it kind of just stuck in my mind.

"I feel like it was just, it felt fitting to kind of combine two of my loves... also, you get free photography," she added.

Johnson shared several of the photos to her Instagram afterwards, including one that revealed lyrics from the Taylor Swift song The Alchemy – inspired by the pop star's own romance with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

"Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?" the box read.

It didn't take long for Swift herself to see the post and send her well-wishes to the couple.