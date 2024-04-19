Did Taylor Swift write about Travis Kelce on The Tortured Poets Department?
New York, New York - Despite its creation dating back to 2021, Taylor Swift appears to have snuck a few tributes to her current beau, Travis Kelce, within the many songs of The Tortured Poets Department.
Friday's surprise double album has shaken up Swifties everywhere, and while there's plenty to unpack about former flames and even some eternal enemies, it looks like the 34-year-old NFL star may have found his way onto the record as well!
So far, two songs have sparked speculation that they were written about Travis: The Alchemy and So High School.
The former is fairly literal, making direct references to football as Taylor sings: "So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be."
"Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me," she adds, evoking plenty of memories from February's Super Bowl, after which Taylor rushed the field to embrace Travis.
The swoon-worthy track ends with the Grammy winner singing: "This happens once every few lifetimes."
But that wasn't the only song to bring up chatter about Travis, as So High School – one of the 2 AM songs – also appears to give a nod to their all-American romance.
Which songs on The Tortured Poets Department are about Travis Kelce?
The lovestruck song sees Taylor gush that a new romance has made her feel like a giddy teen, and all signs point to the Kansas City tight end being the inspiration.
"Get my car door, isn't that sweet? / Then pull me to the backsеat / No one's evеr had me, not like you," she sings, instantly reminding Swifties everywhere of his chivalry during their first public outing as a couple last fall.
From his friends playing Grand Theft Auto to watching American Pie with Taylor, the lyrics certainly fit with the lovable-frat-boy image most fans have of Travis.
Taylor also seemed to reference his memorable shoutout on his New Heights podcast last summer, where he confessed to trying (and failing) to give her a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour.
"You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her / Brand new, full throttle / You already know, babe," she sings.
The Karma artist previously shared her admiration for his bold move, calling it "metal as hell" and confirming that she got in touch with him shortly after.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP