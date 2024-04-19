Did Taylor Swift write about Travis Kelce on The Tortured Poets Department?

New York, New York - Despite its creation dating back to 2021, Taylor Swift appears to have snuck a few tributes to her current beau, Travis Kelce, within the many songs of The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift appeared to reference her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce (center r.) on at least songs from The Tortured Poets Department. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Friday's surprise double album has shaken up Swifties everywhere, and while there's plenty to unpack about former flames and even some eternal enemies, it looks like the 34-year-old NFL star may have found his way onto the record as well!

So far, two songs have sparked speculation that they were written about Travis: The Alchemy and So High School.

The former is fairly literal, making direct references to football as Taylor sings: "So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be."

"Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me," she adds, evoking plenty of memories from February's Super Bowl, after which Taylor rushed the field to embrace Travis.

The swoon-worthy track ends with the Grammy winner singing: "This happens once every few lifetimes."

But that wasn't the only song to bring up chatter about Travis, as So High School – one of the 2 AM songs – also appears to give a nod to their all-American romance.