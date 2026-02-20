US Olympic freeskier Hunter Hess embraces Trump insult: "Apparently, I'm a loser!"

Livigno, Italy - US Olympian Hunter Hess said Friday he had found extra motivation after President Donald Trump called him a "real loser" for saying he had mixed feelings about representing America in the current political climate.

USA's Hunter Hess competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run 1 during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on Friday. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The freestyle skier was asked earlier at the Milan-Cortina Games how he felt about competing for the USA, given acute tensions over violent immigration raids and other issues.

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess said at the press conference in Italy.

Trump blasted Hess on his Truth Social platform, saying: "Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics."

The American, who qualified for the men's freeski halfpipe final in fifth place on Friday, made an "L" sign on his forehead as he completed his first run at Livigno Snow Park.

When asked why he had made the gesture, the 27-year-old said: "Apparently, I'm a loser!"

Hess, competing at his first Olympics, said he was embracing the label and that the fallout had boosted his motivation.