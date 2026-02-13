Lindsey Vonn reveals she needs more surgeries after horror Olympics crash

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - Lindsey Vonn said Friday that she is hoping to return to the US once she undergoes a planned fourth surgery on the broken leg she suffered in the crash that dashed her hopes of Winter Olympics glory.

Lindsey Vonn revealed she needs even more surgeries as she continues to recover from the broken leg she suffered in a crash at the Winter Olympics. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lindseyvonn

The ski star has been in the hospital in the northeastern Italian city of Treviso since her heavy fall in the women's downhill at the Milan-Cortina Games last weekend, and will go under the knife again on Saturday.

"I'm finally feeling more like myself, but I have a long, long way to go," said a visibly drained Vonn in a video on Instagram.

"Tomorrow, I'll have another surgery, and hopefully that goes well, and then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I'll need another surgery.

"That's kind of where I am right now. I am just in the hospital, very much immobile, but I have a lot of friends and family coming to visit."

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, fractured the tibia in her left leg while making an audacious attempt for a medal after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee of the same leg last month.