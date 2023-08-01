USWNT survive huge scare against Portugal to reach World Cup last 16

Auckland, New Zealand - The USWNT survived a huge scare to reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw against Portugal, which was unlucky not to claim a sensational win at Eden Park that would have taken it through instead.

The USWNT made it through to the World Cup last 16 after Portugal's Capeta (c.) missed a huge chance in injury time. © Saeed KHAN / AFP

The US struggled to impose itself against opponents ranked 21st in the world and appearing at their first World Cup, and Portugal almost won the game in injury time when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post.



Holding on for the draw means Vlatko Andonovski's side finish in second place in Group E.

The Netherlands go through as group winners after a 7-0 demolition of a Vietnam side who were beaten just 3-0 by the Americans in their first match at the tournament.

That means the pre-tournament favorites will move to Australia to play a last-16 tie on Sunday against the winners of Group G, in all likelihood Olympic silver medalists Sweden.

Nothing about their performance here in front of almost 41,000 in Auckland, or in their two previous matches at the tournament, suggests the US will find it easy going against a side who finished third at the last World Cup.

It is just the second time in Women's World Cup history that the USWNT has failed to top its group, although on the last occasion, in 2011, it reached the final before losing on penalties to Japan.