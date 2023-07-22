Women's World Cup sees first US win in hunt for glory

Auckland, New Zealand - The two-time defending women's World Cup winner United States showed why they were favorites to win it all again with a commanding 3-0 win over Vietnam to begin Group E play.

Midfielder and USA team captain Lindsey Horan celebrated after scoring a goal against Vietnam in the USWNT's first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday. © Collage: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The hype for the USWNT to win it all once again got off on the right foot in the team's first game of the tournament on Saturday.

The US were in front of goal early and often, taking 16 shots in the first 45 minutes in Auckland's Eden Park. But just two of them found the back of the net.

"We created a lot of opportunities and wanted to score more goals, but it is what it is," said US head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Both came from Sophia Smith, who finished off Alex Morgan's backheel flick to her in the 14th minute and deflected a shot through Vietnamese keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh's legs late in first half stoppage time.

US captain Lindsey Horan added a goal of her own in the 77th minute.