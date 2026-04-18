World Cup fans outraged over massive spike in transit prices: "It's a disgrace"

Washington DC - Soccer fans have expressed outrage at the exorbitant price of transit fares to get to World Cup games, following reports that transport authorities have jacked up prices just for this summer's tournament.

Reports that transport authorities will jack up prices for the 2026 World Cup have outraged soccer fans in the US. © LUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New Jersey Transit will charge fans $150 for round-trip tickets from Penn Station in Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the World Cup, according to the rail's president and CEO, Kris Kolluri.

A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed this month that return tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium would cost $80 – up from the usual event-day price of $20.

"It's a disgrace. In recent tournaments, transportation was either included in the ticket price or offered at a heavily discounted rate for ticket holders," Guillaume Aupretre, a spokesman for France's main supporters' group, told AFP.

"They keep piling on the extra costs without giving any thought to the fans," he said, accusing world soccer's governing body, FIFA, of shutting out "the most loyal supporters in favor of the wealthy."

France will play all three of its Group I matches in Boston and New Jersey.

"Another day, another rip off at this World Cup. What on earth is going on?" Free Lions, a group for travelling England fans, posted on social media.

England also has group matches scheduled at the Boston and New Jersey stadiums.