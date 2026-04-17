New Jersey Transit confirms eye-popping price for World Cup train tickets

Newark, New Jersey - World Cup fans will have to pay $150 for the 36-mile round-trip train trip between New York and MetLife Stadium when it hosts eight games including the final, local officials said Friday.

New Jersey Transit officials have confirmed an eye-popping price hike for tickets between Penn Station and MetLife Stadium during the World Cup. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Just 40,000 train tickets will be available for each of the games to be played at the New Jersey sports complex, a return rail trip to which is typically just $12.90, officials said at a briefing.

"We are going to charge $150 for our roundtrip ticket on our system. So from New York to MetLife, MetLife back to New York," said Kris Kolluri, the president and CEO of NJ Transit.

After reports first emerged in The Athletic of the plans to charge World Cup fans far in excess of normal fares, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill blamed FIFA for the price hikes.

She pointed to a $48 million bill the state faces to ensure the safety of fans going to the eight games at the MetLife Stadium.

"I won't stick New Jersey commuters for that tab for years to come, that's not fair," Sherrill wrote on social media, adding that FIFA stood to make $11 billion at the World Cup.

"So here's the bottom line: FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don't, I'm not going to let New Jersey commuters get taken for one."