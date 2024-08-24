Coco Gauff takes inspiration from TikTok as she aims to defend her US Open title

New York, New York - Tennis champion Coco Gauff is embracing the pressure and privilege of defending her US Open title – with the help of elite Olympians and at least one encouraging TikTok commentator.

Coco Gauff speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Obviously coming in as defending champion is a little bit of pressure, but also more of a privilege, because as my new motto is: If you defend, that means you won something before," Gauff said Friday at Flushing Meadows, where the final Grand Slam of the season starts on Monday.



Gauff, ranked third in world, has had a challenging follow-up season after bagging her first major title here last year.

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, she was bounced in the fourth round at Wimbledon and endured Olympic disappointment in Paris.

She fell in the third round at Toronto, and crashed out of the first match of her Cincinnati title defense. But she did excel in doubles at the French Open, where she won her first Grand Slam doubles title alongside her last-minute partner Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Heading into the US Open, Gauff said she'd been inspired by athletes she met at the Olympics, including America's 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas.

She said meeting elite athletes from other sports made her realize that "what you're feeling isn't so isolated."

"The nerves, you realize nerves are normal, the pressures are all normal. It doesn't make them easier but I think it helps you know you're not carrying the weight alone."

"I think I just learned that everything I feel, other athletes are feeling it in their sports, and they're obviously undisputed best at what they've done, especially this past Olympics."