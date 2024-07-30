Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff breaks down as controversial call leads to shock exit

Paris, France - Coco Gauff demanded the introduction of video replays at Roland Garros after being dumped out of the Olympic Games singles tennis tournament on Tuesday in a stormy defeat to impressive Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Coco Gauff suffered an early exit in Paris after a dramatic third-round match. © PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Vekic came through 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals after world number two Gauff became embroiled in a tearful, bitter dispute with the chair umpire over a line call in the sixth game of the second set.

Gauff, who had already surrendered a 5-2 lead in the first set, lost her composure on break point when a ball from Vekic was called out.

However, Gauff then hit the return into the net as the chair umpire, Jaume Campistol, was correcting the original call.

He insisted the call had not hindered the American's shot.

The 20-year-old wept as she pleaded her case but the point and break was awarded to Vekic.

Gauff then called for the introduction of video replays to adjudicate controversial calls.

The French Open venue is the only one of the four Grand Slams that does not utilize technology in any form, as officials believe electronic aids are not accurate on dusty clay courts.