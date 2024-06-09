Coco Gauff nets first Grand Slam doubles title at French Open

Paris, France - American tennis sensation Coco Gauff nabbed her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open alongside her last-minute partner Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Coco Gauff of the US (l.) and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic kiss their trophy after winning the women's doubles match final at the French Open.

Gauff and Siniakova defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in a high-powered matchup at Roland Garros on Sunday.

After losing the French Open singles final the day prior, Paolini suffered another defeat in the doubles final as she and Errani lost 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to Gauff and Siniakova.

Gauff, the reigning US Open singles champion, was a losing finalist at the 2021 US Open and 2022 French Open in doubles.

"This is my third final, so third time's the charm," she said after Sunday's match.

Siniakova (28) captured her eighth Grand Slam doubles crown and third at Roland Garros. She claimed the other seven titles with fellow Czech player Barbora Krejcikova.

The US-Czech duo decided to team up just two days before the French Open. Gauff's usual doubles partner, American Jessica Pegula, did not to compete due to injury. The 20-year-old said she hadn't been planning to play doubles at Roland Garros until Siniakova asked her.