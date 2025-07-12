Wimbledon: Sinner eyes redemption against Alcaraz in men's final

London, UK - Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final on Sunday – the latest chapter in an absorbing rivalry at the pinnacle of men's tennis .

Carlos Alcaraz (r.) takes on Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final on Sunday – the latest chapter in an absorbing rivalry at the pinnacle of men's tennis. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The two players have shared seven of the past eight Grand Slams between them, evenly splitting the six on offer since the start of 2024.

The sport is relishing a gripping new rivalry as it moves on from the storied era of the "Big Four" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Alcaraz is the flashy showman who has stolen the hearts of the Centre Court crowd while world number one Sinner is Djokovic 2.0 – a ruthlessly efficient operator who rarely misses.

Two-time defending Wimbledon champion Alcaraz will start as the marginal favorite on Sunday but knows he has to bring his best to keep Sinner at bay.

The Spanish world number two has won eight of his 12 matches against his Italian rival, including the past five.

Their most recent clash was in last month's phenomenal five and a half hour French Open final, when Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to defend his clay-court title.

The 22-year-old, who has five majors under his belt, is on a career-best winning run of 24 matches and is unbeaten at the All England Club since 2022.

But three-time Grand Slam winner Sinner, into his first Wimbledon final, will take heart from the fact that he was the last man to beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon, in the fourth round three years ago.

The Spaniard, who beat US fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, does not believe his remarkable comeback in Paris gives him the mental edge.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to take a lot of things from the French Open final," he said. "He's going to be better physically, he's going to be better mentally. He's going to be prepared to give 100%."

Both men have shown vulnerabilities during their runs to the final.