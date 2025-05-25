French Open bids Rafael Nadal farewell with surprise Big Four reunion!
Paris, France - Rafael Nadal said a tearful farewell as Roland Garros paid tribute to its greatest champion on Sunday as play got underway at the 2025 French Open.
Old rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray joined Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier during a long-awaited ceremony to honor the record 14-time Roland Garros winner who retired from tennis last November after an illustrious career.
The Spaniard finished with a remarkable 112-4 win-loss record at Roland Garros, dominating the tournament since winning the title on his debut in 2005.
Nadal hung up his racquet following the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, initially denying him an opportunity to wave goodbye to his adoring fans in Paris.
"I don't know how to start... I've been playing on this court for 20 years. I suffered, I won, I lost. I have lived many emotions here on this court," an emotional Nadal told the crowd after watching a video of his career highlights at Roland Garros.
His tally of 14 victories at a single Grand Slam appears unlikely to be beaten, with Margaret Court's 11 Australian Open titles second on the all-time list.
Nadal reflects on his historic legacy at Roland Garros
"It's been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time," said Nadal.
"I could barely walk on crutches due to a foot injury. I climbed to the top of the court and looked out, and couldn't wait to play here."
Nadal also thanked Federer, Djokovic, and Murray for the roles they played in his career.
"We built amazing rivalries, but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another," he said.
"It means a lot that you're all here."
Nadal then received a special trophy celebrating his French Open exploits, with a mark of his footprint carved into the clay – an eternal reminder of his accomplishments.
Nadal's heir apparent, Carlos Alcaraz, will start his title defense on Monday as a slight favorite to become the first man to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires since his compatriot's retirement.
Cover photo: Collage: Franck FIFE / AFP