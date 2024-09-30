Georgia judge overturns state's six-week ban in huge abortion rights win

Atlanta, Georgia – A Georgia judge on Monday overturned the southern state's ban on performing abortions for women who are more than six weeks pregnant.

Protesters have gathered on the steps of the Georgia Capitol for the last few years to demand the repealing of Georgia's ban on abortions, which made the practice illegal after six weeks of pregnancy. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" abortion law is unconstitutional.

The state law banned abortions after an embryo's cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant. It was passed by the Republican-dominated state legislature in 2019 and went into effect in 2022 after the Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to the procedure.

The Supreme Court's abortion ruling unleashed a wave of restrictions in nearly two dozen of the 50 states, and abortion rights have become a key issue in the November presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

McBurney's ruling once again allows abortions in Georgia up until viability, which is around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

"Liberty in Georgia includes... the power of a woman to control her own body, to decide what happens to it and in it, and to reject state interference with her healthcare choices," the judge said.

"That power is not, however, unlimited," he added. "When a fetus growing inside a woman reaches viability, when society can assume care and responsibility for that separate life, then – and only then – may society intervene."