Louisiana's abortion ban has devastating impacts on pregnancy care, report finds

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana's strict abortion ban is having spillover effects across women's health care in the state, leading doctors to turn away patients for routine prenatal visits and perform unnecessary Cesarean sections, according to a report released Tuesday.

Louisiana joined a dozen other states in implementing a near-total ban on abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned the federal right to the procedure in 2022.



But a joint fact-finding mission conducted from May to November last year by four medical NGOs charges that Louisiana's abortion ban has led to practices that "degrade long-standing medical ethical standards, and, worst of all, deny basic human rights to Louisianans seeking reproductive health care in their state."

In one case, a woman was denied a prenatal appointment until she had passed the first trimester of her pregnancy. She ended up having a miscarriage before she was able to receive an appointment, she told the report's investigators.

In the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, miscarriages are more common – so prenatal appointments are being "purposely delayed to avoid the risk of miscarriage care being misconstrued as an abortion in violation of the bans," according to the report, from the groups Lift Louisiana, Physicians for Human Rights, Reproductive Health Impact, and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Doctors specifically cited the abortion ban in refusing to see the patient, the report said.

Those who fall afoul of the ban – and what critics say are its medically vague exceptions – face 10 to 15 years in prison and up to $200,000 in fines.

The result is a climate that "undermines the quality of care (medical providers) are able to deliver to pregnant patients," and "erodes their ability... to provide patients with the standard of care."