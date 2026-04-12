Senior dog rescued from life on the street after being cruelly abandoned

Venice, Florida - Carol, a 15-year-old dog, was in very bad condition when she was found by rescuers.

Coral the dog is 15 years old and was recently picked up in Miami. © Screenshot/Instagram/@truefaithfulpetrescuemission

Workers from True & Faithful Pet Rescue Mission discovered her "wandering the streets of Miami in absolutely heartbreaking condition," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

At the shelter in Venice, Florida, it emerged that Coral had been adopted 14 years ago.

Rescuers couldn't figure out when and why she ended up on the streets, but it quickly became clear that no one had been looking for her.

"Her tiny body was weak, her mouth was severely rotted and bleeding, and her skin was ulcerated and infected. She was suffering in ways no dog ever should," said the TFPRM spokesperson.

"We brought Coral to safety, got her the medical care she desperately needed, and gave her the love she should have had all along."

With each day, the adorable dog is getting a little bit better.

"Despite everything she went through, Coral is gentle, loving, and so grateful to be safe," the TFPRM rep revealed, before adding that pooches end up in situations like this "when the world gives up on them.

"We never will," they insisted.