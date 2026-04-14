Cat found abandoned in a bag in heartbreaking police discovery
Waukegan, Illinois - Someone put a cat in the bag and left it! The Waukegan police discovered an abandoned bag on the side of the road, with a senior cat trapped inside.
Officers on their usual rounds noticed a gray gym bag discarded like trash and stopped to investigate – and it was a stroke of luck for the cat trapped inside!
In a video posted on social media, an animal control officer walks towards the bag, which clearly contains a little gray-and-white cat trying to poke his head out.
The elderly animal was immediately taken to a shelter called Orphans of the Storm.
"We don't know the full story, and we're not here to judge", the animal shelter writes on its Instagram reel.
"What we do know is that he's safe now and getting the love and care he deserves."
This cute cat is out of the bag and in a forever home
According to the Illinois shelter workers, the cat was a little shy at first but quickly became a real cuddle bug.
"Bjorn is a distinguished senior gentleman with a quiet, gentle soul," the organization wrote.
It's not surprising that this cutie quickly found a new home.
According to an update from his new family, "He's adjusted beautifully to his new home, and we're delighted to have him as our pet. He's a very mellow guy."
The family told the shelter, "When we saw him on social media, we knew we had to meet him."
This cat in the bag is one lucky kitty. He was not only rescued, but he found a new forever family!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@orphansofthestorm