Cat found abandoned in a bag in heartbreaking police discovery

Waukegan, Illinois - Someone put a cat in the bag and left it! The Waukegan police discovered an abandoned bag on the side of the road, with a senior cat trapped inside.

Officers from the Waukegan Police Department discovered this bag on the side of the road. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@orphansofthestorm

Officers on their usual rounds noticed a gray gym bag discarded like trash and stopped to investigate – and it was a stroke of luck for the cat trapped inside!

In a video posted on social media, an animal control officer walks towards the bag, which clearly contains a little gray-and-white cat trying to poke his head out.

The elderly animal was immediately taken to a shelter called Orphans of the Storm.

"We don't know the full story, and we're not here to judge", the animal shelter writes on its Instagram reel.

"What we do know is that he's safe now and getting the love and care he deserves."