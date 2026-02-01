Kitten born with rare disorder beats the odds in touching video: "He proved them wrong"

Teddy the kitten was born with the rare swimmer syndrome and could barely move his hind legs at first, but instead of giving up, the cinnamon-colored British shorthair cat showed an incredible fighting spirit.

In a viral video, Teddy can be seen taking his first wobbly steps across the kitchen floor.

Teddy shuffles very close to the ground, but is full of concentration and determination.

The little cat suffers from the rare swimmer syndrome – a developmental disorder that makes it almost impossible for kittens to stand or walk properly.

It was clear from the start that Teddy's hind legs were splayed out to the side, almost like a little frog.

Every attempt to stand up was strenuous for him.

Despite this, Teddy surprised his family every day with his gentle nature and a lot of determination.

"Our little mini cinnamon British Shorthair, he didn't grow like the others, so we are taking extra care of our mini boy we absolutely adore," reads the caption.

With a lot of patience, loving physical therapy, bandages, and cautious encouragement, a daily training program began that was always geared to Teddy's own pace.

Particularly helpful: treats as motivation. And indeed, step by step, the little kitty became stronger, more self-confident, and more agile.

"There were people who told us he wouldn’t make it, but he proved them wrong," his owner Fe told Newsweek.