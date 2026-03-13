Cat owner gives her kitty a sibling – but it turns out very differently than expected!
She thought her cat was lonely and would be happy to have company! This cat owner wanted to do something good for her pet – but she was soon humbled.
The owner shared a video of her two cats on TikTok.
In the clip, Tobey – a tabby cat from the shelter – sits on top of a scratching post while the gray cat named Goose stays underneath.
The overlaid text humorously summarizes the situation: "Watching my cat get ragebaited every day because I thought she would want a little brother..."
In fact, the video shows a dynamic that many viewers immediately recognized: Tobey seems to playfully tease his older roommate again and again – just as is often the case with younger siblings.
However, Goose doesn't put up with this for long and makes it clear who's in charge in the house.
The clip went viral, with many commenting that the scene reminded them strongly of typical sibling disputes.
One viewer noted that the behavior looked more like play than a serious fight. If the older cat was really upset, she would clearly growl or hiss. The owner also made it clear in another video that Goose and Tobey get along just fine.
Experts emphasize that a cat's personality is the most important factor when considering getting a second pet. For example, a calm or older cat can quickly be overwhelmed by a very playful kitten.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gooseandtobey