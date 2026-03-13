Cat owner gives her kitty a sibling – but it turns out very differently than expected!

She thought her cat was lonely and would be happy to have company! This cat owner wanted to do something good for her pet – but she was soon humbled.

The two cats quickly turned out to be cute squabblers. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gooseandtobey

The owner shared a video of her two cats on TikTok.

In the clip, Tobey – a tabby cat from the shelter – sits on top of a scratching post while the gray cat named Goose stays underneath.

The overlaid text humorously summarizes the situation: "Watching my cat get ragebaited every day because I thought she would want a little brother..."

In fact, the video shows a dynamic that many viewers immediately recognized: Tobey seems to playfully tease his older roommate again and again – just as is often the case with younger siblings.

However, Goose doesn't put up with this for long and makes it clear who's in charge in the house.

The clip went viral, with many commenting that the scene reminded them strongly of typical sibling disputes.