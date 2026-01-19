Cat owner wakes up to the sweetest surprise in viral video: "I am CRYING"

The moment Thirsa opened her eyes and realized that she wasn't alone in bed, her viewers panicked. But in the end, the "intruder" ended up being the cat 's meow.

The little cat friend had secretly made himself comfortable in bed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thirsfinds

In the clip, which the 22-year-old shared on her TikTok, the unexpected guest can be seen to be an adorable tabby cat named Nobu.

"When you wake up and realize [your] cat was sleeping next to you," reads the sweet onscreen text.

Indeed, the cat had curled up peacefully next to a white teddy bear while his owner was also sleeping in the bed.

"We are incredibly close!" Thirsa told Newsweek.

"Ever since he was a kitten, we’ve shared a bed, and I can’t imagine sleeping without him," she added.

"I am CRYING. He’s so precious," gushed one user. Another reported, "mine strangles me in my sleep."

Another viewer commented much more positively and wrote, "Almost every night I wake up and see my little love snuggled right up against me, belly up and my other guy sprawled out. I'm convinced they are actual angels sent from heaven."