Cat owners are late for dinner while out at the bar – and their kitty comes looking for them!
Brighton, UK - It's no secret that cats are often very headstrong characters, as a couple from England found out for themselves after making a nasty – nay, almost unforgivable – misstep.
Lucy Burton was sitting comfortably on the terrace of The Park View pub in Brighton with her partner, baby, and dog when a black-and-white cat suddenly appeared on the scaffolding fencing the building.
The kitty looks at the two of them with an almost reproachful expression and starts meowing, surprising even the dog, who is hard to hold back and has obviously recognized his buddy.
However, a video uploaded by the British woman to TikTok clears up the previously unspectacular situation.
The kitty is Mini, the couple's own pet cat, who has just followed her owners to the pub!
The reason seems to be a very simple one: hunger. The British woman writes on the clip: "Missed our cats dinner time because we were at the pub so she came to find us."
Cheeky, Mini must have thought, and probably followed the family to get what was coming to her.
Is Mini the cat a regular at the pub?
Lucy's partner quickly softens, of course, as the next few moments show, as he stands on the other side of the railing and lovingly hugs the cat as if to apologize for the faux pas.
The video has been very well received by the internet community and has now been viewed millions of times.
The pub also left a comment including a laughing emoji under the post: "We can confirm she is a regular."
Others absolutely agree with Mini, with one writing, "We're all on her side btw."
"I’d be so embarrassed if my cat caught me at the pub," laughed another commenter.
Lucy continues to take it with humor in the days that follow. During a walk with her baby and dog two days later, she pans her phone camera around the park in search of Mini. But no luck!
"This and knowing I won't bump into Mini because she's at the pub," reads the overlay text.
"Mini once went missing for 24 hours and now I'm wondering was she at the pub that whole time?" she adds in the caption. We'll probably never know!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lucyxburton