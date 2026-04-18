Cat owners are late for dinner while out at the bar – and their kitty comes looking for them!

Brighton, UK - It ' s no secret that cats are often very headstrong characters, as a couple from England found out for themselves after making a nasty – nay, almost unforgivable – misstep.

It's no secret that cats are often very headstrong characters, as a couple from England found out for themselves after making a nasty misstep. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lucyxburton

Lucy Burton was sitting comfortably on the terrace of The Park View pub in Brighton with her partner, baby, and dog when a black-and-white cat suddenly appeared on the scaffolding fencing the building.

The kitty looks at the two of them with an almost reproachful expression and starts meowing, surprising even the dog, who is hard to hold back and has obviously recognized his buddy.

However, a video uploaded by the British woman to TikTok clears up the previously unspectacular situation.

The kitty is Mini, the couple's own pet cat, who has just followed her owners to the pub!

The reason seems to be a very simple one: hunger. The British woman writes on the clip: "Missed our cats dinner time because we were at the pub so she came to find us."

Cheeky, Mini must have thought, and probably followed the family to get what was coming to her.