Cat with dementia has heartbreaking reaction to being left home alone

Boston, Massachusetts - What a desperate meow! Julie Nashawaty couldn't believe her ears when she heard her 19-year-old cat Luna, who has dementia, meowing in confusion via pet cam footage.

Luna the cat was diagnosed with dementia some time ago. © Screenshot/Instagram/@auntiejuliethecatsitter

The professional cat carer from Boston was so horrified that she got straight in the car to drive home.

That's because the sounds coming from her beloved cat sounded like cries for help.

In early March, the cat mom shared the heartbreaking moment in an Instagram video.

While her other cat Ollie lies relaxed on the bed in the clip, the desperate cries of Luna can be heard in the background.

This week, Nashawaty spoke to Newsweek about her difficult time with the often-confused feline.

"She is my soul cat and she's been through so much," she said. "I brought her home after she was rescued from a house of hoarders where she lived in a rabbit cage for 12 years."

Despite everything she'd been through, Luna is "the most loving affectionate cat" Nashawaty has ever known.

But since the poor animal has been suffering from dementia, many things are naturally more difficult in everyday life.