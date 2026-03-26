Cat with dementia has heartbreaking reaction to being left home alone
Boston, Massachusetts - What a desperate meow! Julie Nashawaty couldn't believe her ears when she heard her 19-year-old cat Luna, who has dementia, meowing in confusion via pet cam footage.
The professional cat carer from Boston was so horrified that she got straight in the car to drive home.
That's because the sounds coming from her beloved cat sounded like cries for help.
In early March, the cat mom shared the heartbreaking moment in an Instagram video.
While her other cat Ollie lies relaxed on the bed in the clip, the desperate cries of Luna can be heard in the background.
This week, Nashawaty spoke to Newsweek about her difficult time with the often-confused feline.
"She is my soul cat and she's been through so much," she said. "I brought her home after she was rescued from a house of hoarders where she lived in a rabbit cage for 12 years."
Despite everything she'd been through, Luna is "the most loving affectionate cat" Nashawaty has ever known.
But since the poor animal has been suffering from dementia, many things are naturally more difficult in everyday life.
Luna the cat cries for help in Instagram video
"Sundowning" in particular is a major problem for those with dementia.
Sundowning is a dementia symptom characterized by increasing confusion, anxiety, and restlessness, which can worsen in the late afternoon, evening, or night.
"At night she becomes confused, scared, and very vocal," explained Nashawaty.
"Because of that, we usually stay with her and feed her frequently through the night to keep her calm and comfortable... [but] that particular night was actually the first time we had left her overnight in a long time," she continued.
"We were only gone for about 24 hours and had someone checking on her late at night and again early in the morning."
The meowing sounded to her like Luna was asking, "Where are you?" Nashawaty said, which is why she and her companion rushed to get home.
The cat lover shared the clip mainly to show people that the life of a cat can also bring hard times.
"I hope it reminds people how deeply connected we are to our animals and how important it is to be patient, present, and compassionate with them, especially as they get older," Nashawaty concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@auntiejuliethecatsitter