Kitten surprise: This cat gave birth the day she was supposed to be spayed!

Ohio - Every cat owner knows that their pets have minds of their own. Still, an animal rescuer from Ohio was shocked when her cat gave birth to kittens the day she was supposed to get spayed!

Two out of six kittens survived the birth and can now cuddle with their mother. © Screenshot/Instagram/@maddyscatrescue

Cat rescuer Maddy was shocked when she checked on her pet the morning she was set for surgery – and found kittens!

"Not the plan I had in mind BUT Mama and babies are doing great," Maddy wrote in the caption of a now-viral TikTok video with more than 160,000 clicks.

The clip shows the cat cuddling with two kittens on a bed of towels.

The internet-famous cat rescuer recently took on three stray and pregnant cats – two of which made their appointments.

The original plan was to have the cat friend sterilized as quickly as possible.

However, Maddy's plan backfired: on the day the cat was set for surgery, she gave birth to six very premature kittens. "Life always finds a way," commented one TikTok user.

Sadly, four of the kittens did not survive, but the two remaining babies are in excellent health, according to Maddy.