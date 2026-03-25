Kitten surprise: This cat gave birth the day she was supposed to be spayed!
Ohio - Every cat owner knows that their pets have minds of their own. Still, an animal rescuer from Ohio was shocked when her cat gave birth to kittens the day she was supposed to get spayed!
Cat rescuer Maddy was shocked when she checked on her pet the morning she was set for surgery – and found kittens!
"Not the plan I had in mind BUT Mama and babies are doing great," Maddy wrote in the caption of a now-viral TikTok video with more than 160,000 clicks.
The clip shows the cat cuddling with two kittens on a bed of towels.
The internet-famous cat rescuer recently took on three stray and pregnant cats – two of which made their appointments.
The original plan was to have the cat friend sterilized as quickly as possible.
However, Maddy's plan backfired: on the day the cat was set for surgery, she gave birth to six very premature kittens. "Life always finds a way," commented one TikTok user.
Sadly, four of the kittens did not survive, but the two remaining babies are in excellent health, according to Maddy.
The kittens are out of their "alien" era
Maddy shared pics of the surprise kittens on social media, which show the baby cats drinking and cuddling with their mama.
The experienced rescuer says now, at two weeks old, the kittens are "Looking less and less like little aliens."
Maddy told People that the mama will be neutered as soon as her kittens are weaned.
Her kittens will also be neutered to prevent further unwanted litters.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maddyscatrescue