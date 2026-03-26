Cat reappears after seven years missing but reunion is bittersweet

After seven years, Nicole Waite thought her old cat Sooty was dead until he suddenly appeared in her garden. Unfortunately, the 14-year-old feline broke his owner's heart once again.

Nicole Waite couldn't believe her eyes when she saw Sooty the cat sitting in her garden after seven years. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/willowtreewitch_

Seven years ago, a rift formed between Waite and Sooty.

At the time, the black became heartbroken over the loss of Waite's other cat, who died after being hit by a car. Then along came a baby, and Sooty got jealous.

He started spending more time in Waite's backyard and was soon accepting food from her neighbors. Eventually, the cat moved in with his substitute family.

But even this connection didn't last. Sooty vanished seven years ago.

"I started to see him less and less, at a distance, and eventually didn't see him at all," Waite told Newsweek. "Never saw him in anyone's garden or crossing the road at night, and we all assumed he had died."

Last month, she saw a cat in her garden and immediately recognized it. Sooty was back!