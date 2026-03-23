Cat's bizarre shower habit brings laughter to so many: "whats wrong with him?"

Nigeria - An unusual moment from the everyday life of a cat owner caused a lot of entertainment online.

An unusual moment from the everyday life of a cat owner caused a lot of entertainment online. © Threads/_aramiday245

The photo that cat mom Ara shared on her Threads account quickly went viral.

It shows her orange cat, who has developed a strange habit over time.

Whenever his owner takes a shower, he looks for an elevated spot in the bathroom and watches the action carefully.

Ara wrote the following about the picture: "everytime i take a shower he lays up here and watches me. whats wrong with him?"

In the photo, the reddish-brown cat rests on top of the edge of the shower cubicle and calmly follows what his owner is doing, a sight that many pet owners immediately recognized.

"You’re his pet, he’s watching you doing the grooming," wrote one viewer.

"He’s protecting you while you’re vulnerable. You’re as much his as he is yours," added another.

"He's wondering why you brought your phone in the shower with you," joked a third.

But why do cats like to watch their owners in the shower? Well, animal behaviorists explain that this is quite typical.

Cats are curious by nature and think territorially. The bathroom offers many exciting stimuli with the sounds of water, steam, and new smells.

In addition, the shower briefly separates humans and animals, which triggers a desire in some cats to keep an eye on the situation and make sure their owners are safe.