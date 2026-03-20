Cat's wonky "mob boss" jaw has shelter workers worried! Is she ok?

Gloucester Township, New Jersey - Even experienced shelter workers did a double-take when they met this cat . When Sausage Link came to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey last month, the staff couldn't stop looking at the kitty's bottom lip.

This cat's wonky jaw had rescue workers worried about her health. It turns out she was born this way. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tittenandfriends

A six-year-old cat named Sausage Link looks a bit like The Godfather thanks to her odd lower jaw.

But because Sausage Link isn't a mob boss, the cat's lazy lower lip had shelter workers worried!

They suspected the lip to be the result of a jaw injury, but a trip to the vet surprised everyone.

Sausage Link's low lip isn't new – she was born with it.

"She was born with a unique bottom lip that sticks out further than her top," the shelter explained on its website.

"They determined that there’s no painfulness," the shelter's coordinator Shawna Donahue told The Dodo.

Even though she wasn't in pain, the cat's looks were causing her problems: no one wanted to adopt her.