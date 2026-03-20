Cat's wonky "mob boss" jaw has shelter workers worried! Is she ok?
Gloucester Township, New Jersey - Even experienced shelter workers did a double-take when they met this cat. When Sausage Link came to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey last month, the staff couldn't stop looking at the kitty's bottom lip.
A six-year-old cat named Sausage Link looks a bit like The Godfather thanks to her odd lower jaw.
But because Sausage Link isn't a mob boss, the cat's lazy lower lip had shelter workers worried!
They suspected the lip to be the result of a jaw injury, but a trip to the vet surprised everyone.
Sausage Link's low lip isn't new – she was born with it.
"She was born with a unique bottom lip that sticks out further than her top," the shelter explained on its website.
"They determined that there’s no painfulness," the shelter's coordinator Shawna Donahue told The Dodo.
Even though she wasn't in pain, the cat's looks were causing her problems: no one wanted to adopt her.
Cat has got a funny lip – but she's as sweet as can be!
"People may call her 'ugly,' but she has the sweetest soul with so much love," Kathryn Custer, a volunteer at Homeward Bound Pet, wrote on Instagram.
“[S]he doesn’t know she’s different."
"She seems like a laid-back girly who would love to just lounge on a couch and hang out with you," Donahue said.
She added that everyone at the shelter loves Sausage Link.
The viral clip of Sausage Link boasts over 60,000 views, and shelter workers are hoping the exposure will help her get adopted.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@tittenandfriends