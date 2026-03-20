Cat's heartbreaking goodbye letter from neighbors has got everyone weeping

UK - Amber Liddon didn't have much contact with her neighbors, but her cat Leo got a tear-jerking letter when the family moved away.

Leo the cat recently gave his owner Amber Liddon some unexpected mail. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@amb101x

Per a viral TikTok post, Liddon's cat Leo has apparently been secretly making friends all around the neighborhood since 2021.

In March, Liddon received unexpected mail from house number 22, and the letter shocked her.

The card wasn't even addressed to Liddon; it was addressed to Leo.

The neighbors had written the cat a goodbye note saying: "To Leo, We are moving and we will miss you Leo. You are the best cat ever."

Leo couldn't read the note but it really pulled on his owner's heartstrings.

"Thanks number 22, you've ruined my day at 8am... emotional damage," Liddon wrote in a TikTok along with pictures from the note.

"My cat is more sociable than I'll ever be," the TikToker noted in the comments.

"The note made me feel sad but also full of love for the fact that they love him so much as he has impacted their lives these past 3-4 years," Liddon told Newsweek.