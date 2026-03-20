Cat's heartbreaking goodbye letter from neighbors has got everyone weeping
UK - Amber Liddon didn't have much contact with her neighbors, but her cat Leo got a tear-jerking letter when the family moved away.
Per a viral TikTok post, Liddon's cat Leo has apparently been secretly making friends all around the neighborhood since 2021.
In March, Liddon received unexpected mail from house number 22, and the letter shocked her.
The card wasn't even addressed to Liddon; it was addressed to Leo.
The neighbors had written the cat a goodbye note saying: "To Leo, We are moving and we will miss you Leo. You are the best cat ever."
Leo couldn't read the note but it really pulled on his owner's heartstrings.
"Thanks number 22, you've ruined my day at 8am... emotional damage," Liddon wrote in a TikTok along with pictures from the note.
"My cat is more sociable than I'll ever be," the TikToker noted in the comments.
"The note made me feel sad but also full of love for the fact that they love him so much as he has impacted their lives these past 3-4 years," Liddon told Newsweek.
This cat is part of the community
The note made Liddon realize that her cat was really part of the community, even if she hadn't tried to meet her neighbors.
"He’s one of those cats that just naturally draws people in – incredibly friendly, curious, and completely unfazed by new faces or environments," she explained.
Liddon told Newsweek she'd seen multiple neighbors open their doors to Leo when it was cold and give the kitty treats.
"To me, Leo is genuinely the best cat I could have asked for," she said.
"He’s not just a pet, he’s a little character who brings joy to so many people every day," Liddon concluded.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshots/amb101x