Cat's hysterical trick to get whipped cream from his owners has the internet cackling!

Arkansas - At first glance, anyone who sees Sammy the cat is likely to feel sorry for him – and wrongly so! That furry little boy is a seasoned actor.

Sammy the cat seems to have injured his left front paw and is even stretching it upwards. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mommamandasmith

A viral video of the "poor" cat in the kitchen is, at first glance, heartbreaking to witness.

He bends his left front paw and limps around "helplessly," licking the paw in question as if soothing a wound.

When his owner Amanda Smith asks him if his paw is injured, Sammy meows in agreement.

Meanwhile, Smith's partner tries to lure the cat out of his shell – with a sweet temptation.

"Do you need whipped cream for your paw?" they ask.

Sammy doesn't want to disagree.

Curiously enough, his paw suddenly seems to heal as if by magic.

As soon as his dad sprays some cream on the plate, Sammy can walk normally again. He happily munches on the snack, leaning on both front paws.

How well that works on TikTok goes down well with the public, as a glance at the impressive view numbers shows.

"Sammy is back at his antics...PROOF he's faking at the end!" laughs the caption