Cat's reaction to long-lost owners after five years has everyone weeping

Maryland - Hope the cat was almost lost forever. Then, after almost five years, her family has finally been reunited with their long-lost pet!

One day, Artemis the cat did not return home. © Screenshot/Facebook/The Humane Society of Harford County

In 2021, Melissa Garci and her daughter Brooke Garci from Maryland lost their cat Artemis.

On that day, the four-legged friend, who was allowed to run free, simply stopped coming home.

"I posted [fliers] around the neighborhood, rolled them up, and put them in people's doors, knocked, and got nothing," Melissa told People.

Then, after almost five years, they received an unexpected call from the non-profit organization "The Humane Society of Harford County."

A woman had found a cat in her basement. After checking the kitty's chip, it turned out to be the missing animal!

Melissa was overjoyed, but naturally also uncertain. After all, it had been years since she had last held her beloved pet in her arms. Would she be the same sweet cat, or had life in the wild changed her?