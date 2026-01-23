Owner teaches cat how to pet their Doberman – and his reaction is too cute!

Palm Springs, California - In a viral video, a pet owner attempted to teach her cat how to pet her Doberman, and the dog 's reaction is melting hearts across the web!

The cat named Wasabi gradually imitated her owner's behavior – and the dog seemed to like it. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diesel_dobie

The cute footage, which was shared via Instagram, shows the pet owner gently petting her dog as her cat looks on and gradually mimics his owner's behavior.

The Doberman is so enthralled by the calming interaction that he almost relaxes a little too much and lies down on top of his little sister!

"Teaching my tiny tiger how to pet a Doberman," the owner wrote over the clip. "Showing him what to do. He's paying attention."

The woman told Newsweek that her cat, Wasabi, loves to be near the Doberman named Diesel.

The two pets are one heart and one soul, and are dedicated to being there for one another.

The clip of Wasabi and Diesel has gone viral with more than 150,000 views on Instagram, and users can't get enough of the odd couple's adorable bond.