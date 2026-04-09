Tortoise falls head over heels in love with orange kitten!

Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania - A Pennsylvania tortoise's love for an orange cat has the internet gushing over unrequited love.

Nelly the tortoise loves to follow around the new orange foster kitten. © Facebook/Screenshot/If Cats Ruled The World feline rescue

Nelly, a tortoise from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, is really into orange cats as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

In the video, Nelly crawls after a Bert as fast as her little legs will carry her. The little foster kitten, is less thrilled and takes off when the reptile gets too close.

The cute clip went up at the end of March and boasts more than 625,000 views and 100,000 likes.

Amy Husk took in the Hermann's tortoise three years ago. Husk, who volunteers with If Cats Ruled The World Feline Rescue by fostering cats, told The Dodo that Nelly has a very specific.

"The funniest thing about Nelly is that he is only interested in the orange kitties. We have done several 'tests,' and he could not care less about the black and white kitties. Just the orange guys!" Crystal Bryant, founder of If Cats Ruled The World Feline Rescue, explained to The Dodo.