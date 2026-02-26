61 dogs and three cats saved from deadly ammonia-filled house of horrors – what happened here?

Flint, Michigan - It's a scene straight out of a horror movie. Police in Michigan recently freed 61 dogs and three cats from a dilapidated house. Authorities also found 27 other dead animals on the property.

When the police entered the abandoned living room, the extent of the house of horrors became apparent. © Screenshot/Facebook/Flint Township Police Department

The Flint Township Police Department announced on Facebook that a search warrant had been issued for the owner of the home.

It was a group of neighbors that got the ball rolling when they noticed dogs yapping and running loose in the backyard, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told MLive.

When the police opened the doors of the house, they found numerous pets in a bad state.

"Behind that front door was not a 'bad smell.' It was not 'a few animals in poor condition.' It was overwhelming filth. It was toxic air. It was death," the officers wrote on Facebook.

Many animals were doing their bathroom business in the abandoned rooms – and it was noticeable.

"Ammonia levels inside the home tested at a hazardous concentration. The air burned the eyes and lungs," the department wrote, noting that the officers had to work in shifts because staying inside for too long would be unsafe for them.

"Now consider the animals who had no choice. 61 dogs and 3 cats were found alive in that environment, surrounded by piles of feces, rotting furniture, and air quality that no living creature should be forced to endure."

In the Facebook video published, countless plastic bags could be seen alongside horrific living conditions.