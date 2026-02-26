61 dogs and three cats saved from deadly ammonia-filled house of horrors – what happened here?
Flint, Michigan - It's a scene straight out of a horror movie. Police in Michigan recently freed 61 dogs and three cats from a dilapidated house. Authorities also found 27 other dead animals on the property.
The Flint Township Police Department announced on Facebook that a search warrant had been issued for the owner of the home.
It was a group of neighbors that got the ball rolling when they noticed dogs yapping and running loose in the backyard, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told MLive.
When the police opened the doors of the house, they found numerous pets in a bad state.
"Behind that front door was not a 'bad smell.' It was not 'a few animals in poor condition.' It was overwhelming filth. It was toxic air. It was death," the officers wrote on Facebook.
Many animals were doing their bathroom business in the abandoned rooms – and it was noticeable.
"Ammonia levels inside the home tested at a hazardous concentration. The air burned the eyes and lungs," the department wrote, noting that the officers had to work in shifts because staying inside for too long would be unsafe for them.
"Now consider the animals who had no choice. 61 dogs and 3 cats were found alive in that environment, surrounded by piles of feces, rotting furniture, and air quality that no living creature should be forced to endure."
In the Facebook video published, countless plastic bags could be seen alongside horrific living conditions.
The dead animals were found already packed in trash bags
What was particularly shocking was that the deceased animals were packed in garbage bags and placed next to the door.
"26 dogs and 1 cat were found dead. The deceased animals were found inside trash bags near the front door as if they were garbage waiting to be taken out," said the department.
"Lives reduced to trash bags."
As the police suspected, the homeowner had left the property to rot for several months.
"Conditions like this do not happen overnight," said the police.
However, the responsible authorities drew a positive line: the horror has now come to an end for the numerous animals. Hopefully, many of them will soon be able to look forward to new homes.
It wasn't just the furry friends who were left to suffer in the musty building; the police officers were also happy when the operation was over.
"Today was hard. But today, suffering stopped," wrote the department.
The 61 dogs and three cats were handed over to the Genesee County Animal Shelter. It is certain that the pets will be much better off at the rescue center than their previous living conditions.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Flint Township Police Department