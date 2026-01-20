Abandoned dogs spotted in rough shape next to a road – can rescuers help them before it's too late?

California - The tragic fate of these street dogs broke the heart of even seasoned animal rights activist Suzette Hall. Here's their story.

The four street dogs were in a rough state. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

According to a viral Instagram post, the pups were simply abandoned on the side of the road – and they hadn't known what to do with themselves since.

"Four babies, clinging to each other, staying in the same spot because that was all they knew," Hall wrote.

Although many people came by and tried to help them, the four-legged friends were so frightened that they wouldn't let anyone get close.

"Sadly, some people began chasing them, which only pushed them into the street. They were nearly hit by cars," Hall added.

So it's no wonder that Hall set off as soon as she heard about the poor dogs – but when she arrived at the scene, she felt her heart sink.