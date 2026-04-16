Border Collie and Labrador produce surprising offspring: what does their puppy look like?

Copenhagen, Denmark - The mix of two dog breeds always produces unique puppy combinations. Freddie the pup from Denmark is also the result of a pairing of different dog breeds. The result took the Internet by storm!

The doggy parents of this special puppy: the mother a Labrador Retriever, the father a Border Collie. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@freddiethewoof

It all started with Freddie's parents: his mother, a black Labrador retriever, had fallen in love with a brown and white Border Collie.

The two then had offspring, and Freddie the puppy has been enchanting not only his owners but also the internet ever since.

Users can hardly get enough of the so-called "Borador" – as the mix of Border Collie and Labrador is known in the jargon.

The reasons for this cannot be overlooked: Freddie was born with a more than striking coat coloration.

The puppy's entire body is covered with black and light grey speckled spots and stripes, which were definitely inherited from his father. He also inherited his mother's ears and eyes.

His appearance was enough to make him a minor celebrity on Instagram, where he is compared to an "Oreo milkshake" on four legs because of his fur color.

Some of his posts are viewed millions of times and have earned him fans far beyond the borders of Denmark.