Border Collie and Labrador produce surprising offspring: what does their puppy look like?
Copenhagen, Denmark - The mix of two dog breeds always produces unique puppy combinations. Freddie the pup from Denmark is also the result of a pairing of different dog breeds. The result took the Internet by storm!
It all started with Freddie's parents: his mother, a black Labrador retriever, had fallen in love with a brown and white Border Collie.
The two then had offspring, and Freddie the puppy has been enchanting not only his owners but also the internet ever since.
Users can hardly get enough of the so-called "Borador" – as the mix of Border Collie and Labrador is known in the jargon.
The reasons for this cannot be overlooked: Freddie was born with a more than striking coat coloration.
The puppy's entire body is covered with black and light grey speckled spots and stripes, which were definitely inherited from his father. He also inherited his mother's ears and eyes.
His appearance was enough to make him a minor celebrity on Instagram, where he is compared to an "Oreo milkshake" on four legs because of his fur color.
Some of his posts are viewed millions of times and have earned him fans far beyond the borders of Denmark.
Combination of Labrador and Border Collie: this is what a "Borador" dog looks like
According to Wag Walking, Borador dogs can be born with very different colors, often with a black and white or solid-colored coat.
Freddie's coat pattern is definitely a special feature and is reminiscent of dogs with a merle gene, which is also supported by the appearance of his father.
In the merle gene, pigment cells are disrupted by an incompletely dominant gene mutation.
Affected dogs have a characteristic patchy coat and blue eyes.
The genetic defect may be pretty to look at, but it carries serious health risks.
Merle animals are at risk of deafness, blindness, and eye malformations. Fortunately, in Freddie's case, only one parent is affected.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@freddiethewoof