Great Dane's reaction to having his bed stolen is totally hysterical
Bend, Oregon - A Great Dane trying to squeeze into a corgi's bed has the internet laughing. The little dog stole the big pooch's spot, and the Great Dane found himself in a tight space!
When the corgi stole the Great Dane named Rusty's bed, the big dog went looking for a comfy place to lay his head.
The problem was that the only bed left belonged to the much smaller dog!
Rusty didn't hesitate; instead, the big dog circled the miniature cot, trying to figure out how he was going to fit.
Fortunately, his owner, Urs Riner, caught the dog's attempt to get comfy on camera.
In the video, the large animal repeatedly tries to fit all four of its paws into the mini bed.
Even though the dog doesn't quite succeed, Rusty eventually just plops his big body onto the bed.
Despite the ill-fit, the Great Dane seems content.
Instagram users love the clip
Riner writes in the caption of his now viral clip: "He got kicked out of his bed by the corgi and had to make do."
Instagram users were all about this video of Rusty. The clip boasts four million views on Instagram!
One commenter joked, the Great Dane must have been thinking, "In his mind, the more he spins the smaller he gets."
"Every single brain cell was involved in this careful analysis," quipped another.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ursriner