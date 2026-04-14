Great Dane's reaction to having his bed stolen is totally hysterical

Bend, Oregon - A Great Dane trying to squeeze into a corgi's bed has the internet laughing. The little dog stole the big pooch's spot, and the Great Dane found himself in a tight space!

This Great Dane is trying to do the impossible – squeeze himself into a very small bed. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ursriner

When the corgi stole the Great Dane named Rusty's bed, the big dog went looking for a comfy place to lay his head.

The problem was that the only bed left belonged to the much smaller dog!

Rusty didn't hesitate; instead, the big dog circled the miniature cot, trying to figure out how he was going to fit.

Fortunately, his owner, Urs Riner, caught the dog's attempt to get comfy on camera.

In the video, the large animal repeatedly tries to fit all four of its paws into the mini bed.

Even though the dog doesn't quite succeed, Rusty eventually just plops his big body onto the bed.

Despite the ill-fit, the Great Dane seems content.