Dog gets much-needed break from shelter with paddle board adventure!
Phoenix, Arizona - Nobody wanted him until now: Chance the dog has been waiting for a new home for several months. To give the four-legged friend a break from everyday life at the shelter, his keepers took him on a paddleboarding trip!
The pup was admitted to the Arizona Humane Society shelter some time ago with bite wounds and injuries.
After several exams and treatments, Chance is now back in tip-top shape, the shelter told The Dodo.
Spokeswoman Kelsey Dickerson explained why the furry friend is still waiting for a family: "At the Arizona Humane Society, as well as other shelters throughout the country, big dogs unfortunately are staying on the adoption floor longer than smaller dogs."
One of the biggest hurdles to adopting the dog is the massive prejudice against his breed, but Chance is anything but threatening.
Among other things, Chance enchants the staff with his "absolutely adorable personality".
To escape the bleak walls of the shelter, the caretakers thought of something very special: "POV: You've been at the shelter 90+ days so the staff takes you paddle boarding," the team wrote in a touching Facebook post.
After two members of the team arrived at the water with Chance, the four-legged friend could hardly believe his luck. Despite some initial difficulties, Chance turned out to be a real paddle pro!
Chance enjoys time on the water after months in the shelter
"By the time we were out on the water, he was calm, balanced, and seemed to really enjoy the experience," a shelter employee explained.
"It was really great to watch his confidence grow, and he handled the adventure incredibly well."
Chance was able to get away from the hustle and bustle of shelter life for a few hours alongside his keepers.
"I hope that him getting to touch his paws in water for the first time, seeing the mountains of Arizona and seeing the fish swim in the water was as great of an experience for him as it was for us," another worker added.
Through the Facebook post, the Arizona Humane Society team hopes to find a new owner for the four-legged friend very soon.
"I hope people see who this dog really is and can give him a chance to show his big 'ole heart!" the shelter employee gushed.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Arizona Humane Society