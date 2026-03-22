Dog gets much-needed break from shelter with paddle board adventure!

Phoenix, Arizona - Nobody wanted him until now: Chance the dog has been waiting for a new home for several months. To give the four-legged friend a break from everyday life at the shelter, his keepers took him on a paddleboarding trip!

Chance put his paddleboard skills to the test for the first time in the middle of the water. © Screenshot/Facebook/Arizona Humane Society

The pup was admitted to the Arizona Humane Society shelter some time ago with bite wounds and injuries.

After several exams and treatments, Chance is now back in tip-top shape, the shelter told The Dodo.

Spokeswoman Kelsey Dickerson explained why the furry friend is still waiting for a family: "At the Arizona Humane Society, as well as other shelters throughout the country, big dogs unfortunately are staying on the adoption floor longer than smaller dogs."

One of the biggest hurdles to adopting the dog is the massive prejudice against his breed, but Chance is anything but threatening.

Among other things, Chance enchants the staff with his "absolutely adorable personality".

To escape the bleak walls of the shelter, the caretakers thought of something very special: "POV: You've been at the shelter 90+ days so the staff takes you paddle boarding," the team wrote in a touching Facebook post.

After two members of the team arrived at the water with Chance, the four-legged friend could hardly believe his luck. Despite some initial difficulties, Chance turned out to be a real paddle pro!