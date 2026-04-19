Corgi dog is gifted to a little boy obsessed with the breed – and his reaction is everything!

Leah's son has long had a passion for a particular breed of dog , so the young mother set out on a quest to fulfill his wish – and his reaction to the pup was priceless!

Leah's son has long had a passion for a particular breed of dog, so the young mother set out on a quest to fulfill his greatest wish! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Leah Braly

When Leah Braly asked her 10-year-old son Deacon what he wanted for his birthday, she already knew the answer.

"He watched a video with a corgi in it about five years ago, and, ever since, he has been absolutely obsessed," Leah told Newsweek.

"His room is full of corgi things, and every time we see one, we have to stop and say hello."

Although Deacon had been begging his mom to get one, Leah was skeptical because the family already owns a golden retriever named Teddy.

Then she learned that her two daughters would also welcome getting a second dog – and so the young mom took the matter into her own hands.

The whole thing quickly turned out to be quite complicated, however, because Corgis are so popular that they are actually quite rare in American animal shelters.

It took a whole year before Leah was finally successful and came across the Facebook post of a man who was re-enlisting for military service – and looking for a family to adopt his corgi Hank.

"He wanted a family with kids and another dog in the home," Leah explained.

She arranged a meeting with the man, which went very well. Hank was ready to meet his new family at last!