Corgi dog is gifted to a little boy obsessed with the breed – and his reaction is everything!
Leah's son has long had a passion for a particular breed of dog, so the young mother set out on a quest to fulfill his wish – and his reaction to the pup was priceless!
When Leah Braly asked her 10-year-old son Deacon what he wanted for his birthday, she already knew the answer.
"He watched a video with a corgi in it about five years ago, and, ever since, he has been absolutely obsessed," Leah told Newsweek.
"His room is full of corgi things, and every time we see one, we have to stop and say hello."
Although Deacon had been begging his mom to get one, Leah was skeptical because the family already owns a golden retriever named Teddy.
Then she learned that her two daughters would also welcome getting a second dog – and so the young mom took the matter into her own hands.
The whole thing quickly turned out to be quite complicated, however, because Corgis are so popular that they are actually quite rare in American animal shelters.
It took a whole year before Leah was finally successful and came across the Facebook post of a man who was re-enlisting for military service – and looking for a family to adopt his corgi Hank.
"He wanted a family with kids and another dog in the home," Leah explained.
She arranged a meeting with the man, which went very well. Hank was ready to meet his new family at last!
How is Hank the Corgi dog settling in?
"We fell in love with Hank, and his owner felt we were exactly what he was looking for," Leah said.
She captured the magical moment on TikTok, in which she told her children about the new family member.
The clip went viral, and many viewers were delighted to see the three excited children's reaction to the furry friend.
It was a very special moment for them all!
"I think the world often feels heavy and people are craving something genuine and uplifting," said Leah.
"There’s something about watching pure, unfiltered joy, especially through the eyes of children, that is contagious and hopeful."
Hank has already settled well into his new life.
"It’s like he’s always been here... He adores the kids and Teddy. Especially my son who has been obsessed with corgis for the last few years," the dog mom said.
"We’ve had him for two weeks now, and the kids have said multiple times, 'I can’t believe we finally have a corgi!'"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Leah Braly