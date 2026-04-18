Dog lover finds stray while on vacation, and it's love at first sight – then comes the hard part

Los Angeles, California - This is probably the definition of a happy ending. A street dog , abandoned as a puppy, found a new home and has been thriving ever since.

A street dog found a new home and has been thriving ever since – but the journey to happily ever after was tough. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@keira.bo.beira

18-year-old Keira Alexandrian was on vacation in Hawaii with her mother and best friend when something unusual happened, as a viral video recounts.

On the way to a dolphin tour, they became aware of a sweet little dog in need.

"She was sitting there looking right at me and came up to me covered in ticks and a black tar-like substance that actually left my hands black after petting her," the teenager told Newsweek.

Because they were not allowed to take the dog on the boat trip, she left the pup there – but her conscience led her to return later that night for the pooch.

The dog – who now goes by the name Kona – was still sitting there in the same spot, waiting patiently for her.

The vacationers took the four-legged friend back to the hotel, gave her a flea and tick wash in the shower, and gifted the grateful pup with his first-ever bed and toys.