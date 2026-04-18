Dog lover finds stray while on vacation, and it's love at first sight – then comes the hard part
Los Angeles, California - This is probably the definition of a happy ending. A street dog, abandoned as a puppy, found a new home and has been thriving ever since.
18-year-old Keira Alexandrian was on vacation in Hawaii with her mother and best friend when something unusual happened, as a viral video recounts.
On the way to a dolphin tour, they became aware of a sweet little dog in need.
"She was sitting there looking right at me and came up to me covered in ticks and a black tar-like substance that actually left my hands black after petting her," the teenager told Newsweek.
Because they were not allowed to take the dog on the boat trip, she left the pup there – but her conscience led her to return later that night for the pooch.
The dog – who now goes by the name Kona – was still sitting there in the same spot, waiting patiently for her.
The vacationers took the four-legged friend back to the hotel, gave her a flea and tick wash in the shower, and gifted the grateful pup with his first-ever bed and toys.
Kona the dog is now living the life she deserves
Simply taking her home to Los Angeles was not an option, however, so the family first took her to the vet and then to the animal shelter so that any potential owner would have the opportunity to find her again if she was indeed a lost dog.
The trio even extended their vacation while they waited.
Eventually, they were allowed to take the four-legged friend with them to Los Angeles.
"We weren’t completely sure we would adopt her at first since we didn’t know how she’d get along with our dogs at home," says Keira. Luckily, the pups got along great!
Indeed, the love for animals runs in the family, as they run a non-profit animal rescue organization.
The teenager posted the journey on TikTok, where the video has already been viewed by more than two million people.
Kona now lives happily with her new forever home in LA, and Keira is particularly overjoyed at the new addition to their family.
"Now she sleeps in my bed every night and comes with me to the barn," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@keira.bo.beira