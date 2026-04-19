Dog goes viral for adorably unique features – what's her breed mix?

Santa Barbara, California - If there's one thing that immediately stands out about Sage the dog , it's definitely her large ears, which also stand out in color from the rest of her body!

"Sage" the dig already stood out as a puppy because of her large, black ears. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brookeandsage

The dog's owner got Sage as a puppy, and she was sure that her XXL ears would "grow out" at some point as she aged.

"Everyone said Sage would grow into her ears. So we waited…and waited..." her owner Brooke Landon recalls in a TikTok video.

"Here she is nearly 2 years later ears and all!"

Oh, well – the internet agrees that the pooch is all the cuter for those gigantic ears!

But how did the dog's owner find such an unusual-looking pup?

"Sage is a rescue," the dog owner revealed to PEOPLE. "Thankfully, Sage and her siblings were saved by Sparks Rescue."

When the puppy was found, she was seriously ill and would only have had a few days to live without help.

Brooke's visit to a friend, who had taken in the litter as a foster mom at the time, would eventually bring her together with Sage.

"I went over to my friend's house, and it was love at first sight," says the young woman.