Dog goes viral for adorably unique features – what's her breed mix?
Santa Barbara, California - If there's one thing that immediately stands out about Sage the dog, it's definitely her large ears, which also stand out in color from the rest of her body!
The dog's owner got Sage as a puppy, and she was sure that her XXL ears would "grow out" at some point as she aged.
"Everyone said Sage would grow into her ears. So we waited…and waited..." her owner Brooke Landon recalls in a TikTok video.
"Here she is nearly 2 years later ears and all!"
Oh, well – the internet agrees that the pooch is all the cuter for those gigantic ears!
But how did the dog's owner find such an unusual-looking pup?
"Sage is a rescue," the dog owner revealed to PEOPLE. "Thankfully, Sage and her siblings were saved by Sparks Rescue."
When the puppy was found, she was seriously ill and would only have had a few days to live without help.
Brooke's visit to a friend, who had taken in the litter as a foster mom at the time, would eventually bring her together with Sage.
"I went over to my friend's house, and it was love at first sight," says the young woman.
DNA test shocks dog owner
Curious as to where the four-legged friend's unique appearance came from, the dog owner decided to have a DNA test – with surprising results.
According to the analysis, Sage is 42% Chihuahua and 10.8% Miniature Schnauzer.
The remaining percentage falls under "supermutt," i.e. a mix of dozens of different dog breeds.
And somewhere in there must be the origin of the conspicuous ears, Brooke suspects.
"A lot of people think she’s part Papillion because of the ears and how they don’t grow into them," she said.
Although Sage has huge ears, she has "selective hearing" when it comes to commands, her owner laughingly added.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@brookeandsage