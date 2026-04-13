Dog shelter comes up with the cutest idea to help pitbull puppies find a home

Naples, Florida - How do you make four unwanted pitbull puppies more appealing? According to the Patty Baker Humane Society , you give the dogs cowboy hats. The Florida animal shelter has gone viral with their post about hard-to-place puppies!

When these four puppies were continuously passed over for adoption, the shelter got creative. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pbhsnaples

When 12 cute puppies and their mom came to the Patty Baker Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Florida, the workers were a bit worried.

But one by one, the pups found forever homes, until there were just four left.

No one wanted the remaining puppies, who are named Collier, Bailey, Banyan, and Max.

"The pups were about 4 weeks old when they arrived, so they've been in our care through all the messy, adorable, chaotic parts of puppyhood," Becca Morris, who runs the Naples facility, told The Dodo.

"This group was actually pretty calm, they loved being held, getting belly rubs, and just hanging out with people," she continued.

"Overall, just super affectionate and easygoing puppies."

The shelter workers didn't want people to keep ignoring the four cute pitbull pups, so they got creative!