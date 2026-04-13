Dog shelter comes up with the cutest idea to help pitbull puppies find a home
Naples, Florida - How do you make four unwanted pitbull puppies more appealing? According to the Patty Baker Humane Society, you give the dogs cowboy hats. The Florida animal shelter has gone viral with their post about hard-to-place puppies!
When 12 cute puppies and their mom came to the Patty Baker Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Florida, the workers were a bit worried.
But one by one, the pups found forever homes, until there were just four left.
No one wanted the remaining puppies, who are named Collier, Bailey, Banyan, and Max.
"The pups were about 4 weeks old when they arrived, so they've been in our care through all the messy, adorable, chaotic parts of puppyhood," Becca Morris, who runs the Naples facility, told The Dodo.
"This group was actually pretty calm, they loved being held, getting belly rubs, and just hanging out with people," she continued.
"Overall, just super affectionate and easygoing puppies."
The shelter workers didn't want people to keep ignoring the four cute pitbull pups, so they got creative!
Cowboy hats make all the difference!
"Our event and communications manager had the brilliant idea to put them in cowboy hats," explained Becca.
The video of Collier, Bailey, Banyan, and Max wearing the tiny hats quickly went viral on Instagram.
What's more, the phenomenon had real-world success: four days later, all four dogs had been placed in homes!
"Two families actually drove all the way from Miami to adopt them," the shelter manager said.
Now, the facility is hoping that the hat trick will also work for the dog's mother, Ella, who is still waiting for a new home.
"She spent months being the best mom to 12 puppies, who all found homes, and now it's her turn to just be someone's dog."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@pbhsnaples